Cormark Securities’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Cormark Securities analyst Garett Ursu maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) today and set a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.50, close to its 52-week high of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ursu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 88.9% and a 88.5% success rate. Ursu covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Touchstone Exploration, and Paramount Resources.

Birchcliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.16, implying a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Based on Birchcliff Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIREF in relation to earlier this year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.