Coresite Realty (COR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR) today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $120.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 82.0% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coresite Realty with a $120.14 average price target, which is a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $126.41 and a one-year low of $90.07. Currently, Coresite Realty has an average volume of 495.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.