Coresite Realty (COR) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR) on July 30 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.25, close to its 52-week high of $130.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $128.57, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Based on Coresite Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and net profit of $20.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $19.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.