Coresite Realty (COR) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coresite Realty with a $137.67 average price target.

Coresite Realty’s market cap is currently $5.82B and has a P/E ratio of 69.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 183.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Warren Brian, the SVP, Engineering & Product of COR sold 4,950 shares for a total of $628,799.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.