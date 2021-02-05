Coresite Realty (COR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Coresite Realty (COR) yesterday and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Wideopenwest, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coresite Realty with a $138.17 average price target, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $152.00 price target.

Based on Coresite Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $154 million and net profit of $21.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $17.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Warren Brian, the SVP, Engineering & Product of COR sold 4,950 shares for a total of $628,799.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.