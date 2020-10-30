Coresite Realty (COR) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR) today and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $131.14, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coresite Realty’s market cap is currently $5.24B and has a P/E ratio of 61.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 93.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C., a Major Shareholder at COR sold 230,172 shares for a total of $29,588,611.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.