Coresite Realty (COR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR) on February 6 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.79.

Coresite Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.50, which is a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on Coresite Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Warren Brian, the SVP, Engineering & Product of COR sold 12,465 shares for a total of $1,476,629.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.