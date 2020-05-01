Corelogic (CLGX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Glenn Greene from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Corelogic (CLGX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 81.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Factset Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corelogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.17.

The company has a one-year high of $51.75 and a one-year low of $24.70. Currently, Corelogic has an average volume of 989.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLGX in relation to earlier this year.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The company offers its clients a comprehensive national database covering real property and mortgage information, judgments and liens, building and replacement costs, parcel and geospatial data, criminal background records, eviction information, non-prime lending records, credit information, and tax information, among other data types. It operates through the following business segments: Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions. The Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to deliver unique housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics and risk management capabilities. The Underwriting & Workflow Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. The company was founded on1894 is headquartered in Irvine, CA.