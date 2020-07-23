Corelogic (CLGX) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Hold rating to Corelogic (CLGX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.01, close to its 52-week high of $69.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corelogic with a $65.14 average price target, representing a -6.3% downside. In a report issued on July 9, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

Corelogic’s market cap is currently $5.43B and has a P/E ratio of 67.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLGX in relation to earlier this year.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The company offers its clients a comprehensive national database covering real property and mortgage information, judgments and liens, building and replacement costs, parcel and geospatial data, criminal background records, eviction information, non-prime lending records, credit information, and tax information, among other data types. It operates through the following business segments: Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions. The Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to deliver unique housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics and risk management capabilities. The Underwriting & Workflow Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. The company was founded on1894 is headquartered in Irvine, CA.