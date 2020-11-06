Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

Core-Mark Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Core-Mark Holding Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.26 billion and net profit of $16.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.34 billion and had a net profit of $17.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CORE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Core-Mark Holding Co., Inc. engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.