Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Core-Mark Holding Company with a $38.50 average price target.

Core-Mark Holding Company’s market cap is currently $1.31B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CORE in relation to earlier this year.

Core-Mark Holding Co., Inc. engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.