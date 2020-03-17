Core Laboratories (CLB) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Sean Meakim maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories (CLB) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.00, close to its 52-week low of $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Meakim is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Meakim covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Oil States International, and Baker Hughes Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core Laboratories is a Hold with an average price target of $28.14, a 246.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $75.63 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Core Laboratories has an average volume of 1.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLB in relation to earlier this year.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement.