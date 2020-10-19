Core Laboratories (CLB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Core Laboratories (CLB) on October 16 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Core Laboratories with a $21.50 average price target.

Based on Core Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $116 million and GAAP net loss of $5.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a net profit of $27.41 million.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.