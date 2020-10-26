Core Laboratories (CLB) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories (CLB), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Chart Industries, and Schlumberger.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core Laboratories is a Hold with an average price target of $19.60, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Core Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and net profit of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $23.73 million.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.