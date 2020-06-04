Core Laboratories (CLB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Core Laboratories (CLB) on June 1 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Core Laboratories with a $15.94 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.03 and a one-year low of $6.68. Currently, Core Laboratories has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.