Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.48 and a one-year low of $9.56. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.15M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.