Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 16, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals with a $29.20 average price target, implying a 320.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.78 and a one-year low of $3.29. Currently, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.32M.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded on December 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.