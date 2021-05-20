Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) on May 13 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.26, which is a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $202.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded on December 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.