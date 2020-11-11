Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Anchiano Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals with a $2.18 average price target, representing an 83.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.78 and a one-year low of $0.91. Currently, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 5.03M.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded on December 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.