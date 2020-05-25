Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) on May 22 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.06, close to its 52-week high of $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.33, representing a 171.7% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.32 and a one-year low of $3.29. Currently, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRBP in relation to earlier this year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded on December 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.