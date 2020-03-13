Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- March 13, 2020, 7:12 AM EDT

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 614.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.31 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

