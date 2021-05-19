Copart (CPRT) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Copart (CPRT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Copart.

Copart’s market cap is currently $28.63B and has a P/E ratio of 41.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, James Meeks, a Director at CPRT sold 77,861 shares for a total of $8,607,534.

