Copa Holdings (CPA) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Fernando Abdalla maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings (CPA) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.01.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copa Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.50, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Buckingham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.88 and a one-year low of $77.57. Currently, Copa Holdings has an average volume of 269.2K.

Copa Holdings SA engages in provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The company offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.