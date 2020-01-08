Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB) on January 6 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Dorman Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Tire Rubber is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Based on Cooper Tire Rubber’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $419K.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada.