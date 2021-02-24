Cooper Co (COO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and KeyBanc gave Cooper Co (NYSE: COO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $392.57, close to its 52-week high of $394.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $403.40, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

Based on Cooper Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $682 million and net profit of $81.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $692 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.