Contura Energy (CTRA) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on June 29, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Contura Energy (CTRA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.9% and a 34.1% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Contura Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.34 and a one-year low of $1.93. Currently, Contura Energy has an average volume of 319.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Contura Energy, Inc. engages in providing met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia Operations (CAPP), Northern Appalachia Operations (NAPP), Trading and Logistics; and All Other. The CAPP segment covers mining complexes in Nicholas County, West Virginia, and the McClure; as well as Toms Creek mine complexes in Dickenson and Wise Counties, Virginia. The NAPP segment includes the Cumberland mine complexes. The Trading and Logistic segment is involved in coal trading activities and coal terminal services. The All Other segment consists of general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.