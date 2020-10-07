Contura Energy (CTRA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Contura Energy (CTRA) on February 11 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Tower Hill Mines, Hallador Energy Company, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Contura Energy with a $6.50 average price target, representing a -16.7% downside. In a report issued on March 20, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Contura Energy, Inc. engages in providing met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia Operations (CAPP), Northern Appalachia Operations (NAPP), Trading and Logistics; and All Other. The CAPP segment covers mining complexes in Nicholas County, West Virginia, and the McClure; as well as Toms Creek mine complexes in Dickenson and Wise Counties, Virginia. The NAPP segment includes the Cumberland mine complexes. The Trading and Logistic segment is involved in coal trading activities and coal terminal services. The All Other segment consists of general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.