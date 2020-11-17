ContraFect (CFRX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on ContraFect (CFRX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

ContraFect has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, a 198.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.40 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, ContraFect has an average volume of 169.9K.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company , which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza. The company was founded by Robert Nowinski on March 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.