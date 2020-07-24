Continental Resources (CLR) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report issued on July 16, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources (CLR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $16.27, representing a -6.8% downside. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Continental Resources’ market cap is currently $6.32B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.