Continental Resources (CLR) Has a New Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Continental Resources (CLR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -22.4% and a 18.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Black Stone Minerals, and Southwestern Energy.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.88, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Continental Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $176 million and GAAP net loss of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 billion and had a net profit of $237 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.