Continental Resources (CLR) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Sell rating on Continental Resources (CLR) on July 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.03.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 35.6% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Concho Resources, and Antero Resources.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Continental Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $881 million and GAAP net loss of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $187 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.