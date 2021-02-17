Continental Resources (CLR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources (CLR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.24, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.1% and a 38.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Northern Oil And Gas, and Black Stone Minerals.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.46, implying a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Continental Resources’ market cap is currently $8.87B and has a P/E ratio of -26.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.