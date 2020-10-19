Continental Resources (CLR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources (CLR) on October 16 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.9% and a 36.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $17.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Continental Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $176 million and GAAP net loss of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 billion and had a net profit of $237 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.