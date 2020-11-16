Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays analyst Erwann Dagorne upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) to Hold on November 13 and set a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #6570 out of 7087 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $125.65, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $266.00 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 568.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.