Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report issued on April 1, David Lesne from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), with a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week low of $57.00.

Lesne commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die schweizerische Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Continental angesichts von Eckdaten zum ersten Quartal und kassierter Jahresziele auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro belassen. Im Auftaktquartal habe der Autozulieferer die globale Automobilproduktion dank der niedrigeren Abhangigkeit vom chinesischen Markt geschlagen, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies durfte sich im zweiten Quartal aber umkehren wegen des grosseren Gewichts des europaischen Marktes./tih/he Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 14:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #5130 out of 6217 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $78.23, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 540.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.