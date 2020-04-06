Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Receives a Hold from Norddeutsche Landesbank

In a report issued on April 1, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week low of $57.00.

Schwope commented:

“HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die NordLB hat das Kursziel fur Continental von 83 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Halten” belassen. “Das Zuruckziehen des Ausblicks kommt in einer globalen Krise wie dieser wenig uberraschend und durfte bei allen von uns beobachteten Branchenunternehmen und bei den meisten Konzernen daruber hinaus erfolgen”, schrieb Analyst Frank Schwope in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er furchtet im zweiten Quartal rote Zahlen, bleibt aber bei einem Anlagehorizont von einem Jahr bei seinem Haltevotum./ag/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 10:21 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 10:45 / MEZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #5361 out of 6217 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $78.23, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 540.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.