Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) on March 16 and set a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.00, close to its 52-week low of $66.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $106.57, which is a 58.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $66.57. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 513.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation.