Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Hauck & Aufhaeuser

In a report issued on April 2, Christian Glowa from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), with a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week low of $57.00.

Glowa observed:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhauser hat das Kursziel fur Continental von 87 auf 64 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Hold” belassen. Der Autozulieferer habe nun einen Vorgeschmack auf die Auswirkungen der Covid-19-Krise auf das erste Quartal und danach gegeben, schrieb Analyst Christian Glowa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte kurzte seine Schatzungen. Das Schlimmste komme erst noch. Die Bilanz von Conti erscheine aber solide – dies sei wichtig./ajx/bgf Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:20 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:21 / MEZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $78.23 average price target, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $712 million.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.