ContextLogic (WISH) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

ContextLogic (WISH) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 75.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ContextLogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

ContextLogic Inc is an online shopping store. The store provides personalized products, clothing products, accessories, gaming products and equipment, cosmetics, plastic products, mobile covers, and other products.