ContextLogic (WISH) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on ContextLogic (WISH) and a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 71.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ContextLogic with a $26.00 average price target.

ContextLogic Inc is an online shopping store. The store provides personalized products, clothing products, accessories, gaming products and equipment, cosmetics, plastic products, mobile covers, and other products.