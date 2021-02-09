Contango ORE (CTGO) Gets a Buy Rating from R.F. Lafferty

R.F. Lafferty analyst Mike Niehueser maintained a Buy rating on Contango ORE (CTGO) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Contango ORE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Contango ORE’s market cap is currently $119.9M and has a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTGO in relation to earlier this year.

Contango ORE, Inc. engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements. The company was founded by John Brad Juneau and Kenneth R. Peak on September 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.