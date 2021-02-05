Construction Partners (ROAD) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners (ROAD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.17.

Wilson has an average return of 56.8% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1096 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Construction Partners with a $25.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.58 and a one-year low of $11.96. Currently, Construction Partners has an average volume of 356.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROAD in relation to earlier this year.

Construction Partners, Inc. engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming & Charles E. Owens in 1999 and is headquartered in Dothan, AL.