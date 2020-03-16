Constellium (CSTM) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating on Constellium (CSTM) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.30, close to its 52-week low of $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Based on Constellium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.18 million.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets.

