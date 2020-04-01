Constellation Brands (STZ) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (STZ) today and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $201.93 average price target, representing a 39.6% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.48 and a one-year low of $104.28. Currently, Constellation Brands has an average volume of 1.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Locke, a Director at STZ sold 8,298 shares for a total of $1,696,941.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.