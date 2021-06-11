Constellation Brands (STZ) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report issued on May 26, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (STZ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $237.17, close to its 52-week high of $244.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Duckhorn Portfolio, Procter & Gamble, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $268.00, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $244.75 and a one-year low of $160.63. Currently, Constellation Brands has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1945, Constellation Brands, Inc. is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company’s iconic beer brands include Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. Its premium wine and spirits brands include Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

