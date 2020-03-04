Constellation Brands (STZ) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 1, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (STZ), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $223.92, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.48 and a one-year low of $163.52. Currently, Constellation Brands has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STZ in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Locke, a Director at STZ sold 8,298 shares for a total of $1,696,941.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands.

