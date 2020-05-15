Consolidated Edison (ED) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison (ED) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated Edison is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $80.44, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Consolidated Edison’s market cap is currently $23.94B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.