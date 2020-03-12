Consolidated Edison (ED) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison (ED) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Consolidated Edison has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.75.

Based on Consolidated Edison’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion and net profit of $295 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.94 billion and had a net profit of $331 million.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.