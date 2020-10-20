Consolidated Edison (ED) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Consolidated Edison (ED), with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Consolidated Edison with a $77.50 average price target, which is a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.10 and a one-year low of $62.03. Currently, Consolidated Edison has an average volume of 2.14M.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.