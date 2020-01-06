Conocophillips (COP): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips (COP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.70.

Read has an average return of 17.2% when recommending Conocophillips.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is ranked #2430 out of 5780 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Conocophillips with a $72.33 average price target.

Based on Conocophillips’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.75 billion and net profit of $3.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.62 billion and had a net profit of $1.87 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other. The Alaska segment primarily explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Lower 48 segment is consist of operations in the U.S. Lower 48 states and the Gulf od Mexico. The Canada segment is comprised of oil sands development in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta and a liquids-rich unconventional play in western Canada. The Europe and North Africa segment is consist of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has explorations and product operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia; production operations in Qatar and Timor-Leste; and exploration activities in Brunei. The Other International segment handles exploration activities in Columbia and Chile. The Corporate and Other segment is comprised of interest expense, premiums incurred on the early retirement of debt, corporate overhead, certain technology activities, as well as licensing revenues received. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

